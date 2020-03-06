HCMC tourism revenue expected to revive as soon as Covid-19 epidemic ends

In the first two months of the year, the city received around 1,186,750 foreign visitors, down 21.71 percent over the same period with 1,515,852 arrivals in 2019, reaching 13.19 percent of this year’s plan.Tourism revenue in Ho Chi Minh City in the last month of 2019 was estimated at VND 8,100 billion (around US$ 349 million), down 29.94 percent over the same period in 2019 and down 37 percent compared to January.Tourism revenue in the recent two months was estimated at VND 21,127 billion (US$ 911 million), down 10.7 percent (the revenue of same period last year reached VND 23,660 billion (over US$1 billion), reaching 15 percent of the plan in 2020.The main reason for decreasing number of international visitors and tourism revenue is epidemical Covid-19.In order to revive the tourism economy, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism will continue to promote the safe tourism destinations of Vietnam to tourists, especially to ensure safety for visitors during and after the Covid-19 outbreak.

By Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong