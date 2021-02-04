HCMC tracks all contacts of patients 1,883, 1,801 and 1,843

Of 37 contacts of patient 1,883, 27 came near the patient when he arrived in the southern metropolis while 10 others got closely to him on the flight VN 7245 departing from Hanoi to HCMC on January 29. Test results have not come out.



With regard to F1 contact of patient 1,883 who was tracked down in a medical center in the Central-Highland Province of Gia Lai. Authorities in Gia Lai found 32 contacts of the contact F1 to carry out tests. Gia Lai announced the F1 contact was tested negative for the first time.

Concerning patient 1,801 and 1,843 in the Southern Province of Binh Duong, the city health sector has found 52 contacts in HCMC in the flight VJ275 from Cat Bi Airport in Hai Phong City to Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC on January 28. Currently, 50 of them underwent tests with 47 negative while 3 waiting for result.

Furthermore, 49 close contacts of patient 1,843 were tested. Of these, 46 were negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 while three are waiting for results.

The health sector also announced F1 contacts of patient 1,660 hailing from the Covid-19 epicenter, the Northern Province of Hai Duong, to the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City on January 28 are negative. Of 143 passengers and flight crew present in HCMC for Covid-19 tests, 136 are negative and seven are waiting for results.

The southern metropolis has received 794 health declaration sheets of people coming from Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and other Covid-19 -hit areas in the Ministry of Health’s list. Test results have shown that one was positive for the coronavirus ( patient 1,660) while 683 are negative and 88 are waiting for the result.

From January 1 to January 27, 159 residents from Chi Linh City, 385 staffs of Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province and 136 people from other Covid-19-hit areas have made mandatory health declaration on arrival in the southern hub Ho Chi Minh City. 604 were negative and 66 are waiting for test results.

Yesterday evening, the city Center for Disease Control ordered passengers in the flight VN7245 departing from Vietnam’s capital city Hanoi to HCMC on January 29 and the flight QH242 from HCMC to Hanoi on January 29 to contact local medical facilities for health declaration as patient 1,883 arriving in HCMC was positive for the deadly virus. Worse, the patient has traveled many places across the city.

City health authority called for participation of residents in the fight against Covid-19 by phoning its hot line to fill in medical declaration sheets and undergo test for the virus SARS-CoV-2.

By Thanh An- Translated by Anh Quan