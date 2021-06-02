HCMC Traffic Police fine traffic participants without facial masks from June 1



The violators of not keeping distance among passengers, overloading allowed number of passengers following the city’s Covid-19 prevention and control regulations have been posing a penalty of VND5 million to VND10 million (US$217- US$434).

Accordingly, the traffic police begin handling the violations of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations in the health sector for drivers and riders during the patrol and control processes from June 1.Particularly, traffic police shall fine those traffic participants ranging from VND1 million to VND3 million (US$43-US$130) for not wearing facemasks while operating vehicles.On June 1, the traffic police in Ho Chi Minh City had detected and reminded 15 people to wear facial masks and handled a violator for not complying with the regulations during the patrol process.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Huyen Huong