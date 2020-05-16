HCMC traffic police launch inspection campaign to crack down violations

The campaign will continue until June 14.



Traffic police officers in Ben Thanh division, Tan Son Nhat division, Cho Lon division, Hang Xanh division and Rach Chiec division simultaneously started inspection of local vehicles to prevent any violations.

During one hour, the group of traffic police officer of Rach Chiec division stopped many drivers who couldn’t driving license, registration certificate, driving in wrong lane, and speed limit violation.

Many drivers were surprised at being stopped by traffic police officers because they didn’t breach the law; however, police officers explained that all road users could be pulled over for an administrative inspection regardless of whether or not they have committed a violation

Traffic police officer will inspect all vehicles with concentration on passenger buses, container trucks, cars and motorbikes in all roads. Additionally, teams of police officers will monitor violations in accident blackspots. They will work with district state competent forces to carry out the inspection.



By Chau Trinh - Translated by Anh Quan