HCMC: Travel document for priority groups not mandatory

A worker of the functional unit check mandatory documents of a traveler. (Photo: SGGP)



The decision will be applied for the healthcare professional s who have employee cards in the health sector or travel document granted by the Department of Health, Heads of the authorized healthcare facilities; residents receiving receive a text message of immunization appointment date or invitation letter for Covid-19 vaccination and displaying ID cards; workers of supermarkets and convenience stores that have employee card and travel certificate issued by the workplace.

This measure will be taken until the date when the HCMC Department of Police grant travel warrants.

Additionally, the city has added cases of special necessity permitted to go out, including officers of vocational colleges and schools and delivery staff of food and meal suppliers in industrial and processing zones that have implemented the modes of "three on the spot" and “one route, two destinations”.

The municipal People’s Committee has delegated the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to submit the lists of officers of vocational colleges and schools to the Department of Police to grant ten travel documents for every school.



Some of people who are in priority groups will not be required displaying travel document when they pass through Covid-19 control stations in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) has been asked to take responsibility to send the lists of delivery staff of food and meal suppliers to the Department of Police to allocate travel warrants.

Driver and assistant driver of vehicles that received QR Identification code from the HCMC Department of Transport are not part of the groups required travel document.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has suggested all units to inform their lists of cases of special necessity permitted to go out to the Department of Police that is responsible for granting travel document.

The Department of Trade and Industry, the HCMC High Command the Department of Home Affairs have prepared and distributed identification uniforms for city-level agencies.

While the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts has allocated identification items for district-level units.





By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh