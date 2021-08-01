HCMC trying to put Covid-19 outbreak under control in 2 lockdown extension weeks

The virtual meeting of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee to evaluate results of Directive 12 observance citywide

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen yesterday chaired a virtual meeting of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee to evaluate results of Directive 12 observance citywide.

The Party Chief commented that all tasks related to the Covid-19 fight are more effective now, creating positively results. Urgent matters are handled more quickly thanks to a closer cooperation among all districts and organizations, including the medical staff and military, police force, with the wholehearted support from the community.

“This full collaboration among all forces in the community has made us stronger in this fierce combat”, said Secretary Nguyen Van Nen.

Social distance methods have gradually proved their effects since most new cases are inside medical blockade areas. Therefore, a more essential task right now is to treat F0 cases and provide medical aid to those in need. More ambulances are needed to use in emergency situations in order to minimize deaths in the future.

As to social security, the Party Chief first highly appreciated the great efforts of all agencies, organizations in all levels, and domestic as well as international charity groups to offer physical and spiritual help to citizens, especially the vulnerable.

“The community have supported us, so we must be more determined, cooperate more closely, and devise better solutions to not let them down. With the achievements so far, I believe that we will win this furious fight”, said Mr. Nen.

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen The Party Chief then stressed that the focused mission of the upcoming time is to enforce Directive 12 tightly in HCMC through both propaganda methods and monitoring teams in each neighborhood, residential area.



He instructed that any discovered F0 case must be treated methodologically to halt further spread. The corresponding healthcare institutes in those areas must provide sufficient medical aid like consultation, transport, and treatment so that these patients do not turn worse.

“Whenever the public seek medical advice or patients are accepted into hospitals, they must be care for by people on duty 24/7”, said Secretary Nguyen Van Nen.

Regarding the task to protect the medical staff, he mentioned the need of a proper policy for this special force to gain sufficient rest and to minimize infections from patients for a long-term fight not just against Covid-19 but also against other serious diseases. Suitable medical equipment must be urgently purchased to better serve the treatment task.

Then Mr. Nen stressed the importance of the vaccination task as a key factor for the success of this fight. He introduced the target of having over 70 percent of city dwellers being vaccinated at the end of this August.

To achieve this, HCMC needs to allocate vaccination points throughout the city, and even come to each house if necessary. Doing the task in curfew hours is also a sound solution. However, this task must be done with great care so that any serious side effects are treated timely and properly.

Regarding aid provision to the poor, the Party Chief requested that support be offered in a timely matter, without any omission. Simultaneously, the localities must be ready to methodologically receive and then distribute relief items from other regions in the nation to those in need.

All localities are asked to review and take measures to help workers from other provinces now sited in HCMC. Anyone wishing to come back to their hometown must be listed and noticed to the corresponding provinces.

The Secretary promised to help these people in their travel, but warned them against moving on their own to avoid infection risks.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Thanh Tam