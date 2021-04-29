HCMC, UNICEF boost cooperation in child care

During a reception for Chief Representative of UNICEF in Vietnam Rana Flowers in the locality on April 28, Hoan highlighted positive working results between the municipal authorities and UNICEF in implementing the “Child Friendly Cities Initiative” project, saying that this helps the city address priorities in terms of child protection, health, education, nutrition, and social care.

On the basis of results achieved in implementing the project, HCM City wishes to expand cooperation with UNICEF in Vietnam in specific programmes and projects, towards improving social services, supporting policy development, creating technical foundation and favourable conditions for child protection and care, and exercising children's rights in line with the city’s sustainable development orientation in the future, he said.

For her part, Flowers affirmed that UNICEF is an organisation tasked with providing technical assistance for Vietnam to help the country perform governmental projects related to ensuring children's rights under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

UNICEF in Vietnam is interested in and looks forward to understanding Ho Chi Minh City's vision on issues related to children's rights in order to complete a cooperation plan between UNICEF and Vietnam in the next five years, she said.

Flowers praised efforts and good performance made by the municipal authorities in implementing the “Child Friendly Cities Initiative” project, expressing a hope for strengthened cooperation and experience sharing between the UN agency and HCM City in solving child-related challenges in the process of building the city into a smart, modern and kid-friendly city in the future.

Vietnamplus