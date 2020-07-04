HCMC urges quick disbursement of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line project

Accordingly, the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) will complete procedures to boost the disbursement of public investment,complete negotiation and the signing of consulting contract to guarantee the overall progress of the project.



The municipal Department of Planning and Investment will coordinate with the Department of Finance and MAUR to perform necessary procedures on the value of the rest of ODA loan which will be allocated from the Central budget to send to the Ministries of Planning and Investment and Finance.

The Department of Transport and relevant units take responsibilities for evaluating design and construction of overpass bridges, depots and other facilities.

The Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs has been asked to cooperate with functional units to grant entry permission to help foreign experts of the projects return to city for working after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Department of Planning and Investment will make an assessment for the phase 1 of metro line 5 from Bay Hien Intersection to Sai Gon Bridge.

The departments of Planning and Investment, and Transport also complete documents on infrastructure and facilities in Ben Thanh station connecting metro line 1 and 2 soon to submit to the HCMC Council's Committee before its mid-term conference.





By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh