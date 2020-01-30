HCMC: various activities mark Party’s founding anniversary

To celebrate the Party’s founding anniversary, the city will also organise a grand meeting, a special art performance, a photo exhibition and film screenings, among others.

The city has stepped up the communication work to highlight the formation and development of the CPV, the municipal Party Committee, and the development of the city and the country as well.

The birth of the CPV on February 3, 1930 was an extremely important historical event and a significant turning-point in the history of the Vietnamese revolution, marking a brilliant milestone in the country’s development path.

Vietnamplus