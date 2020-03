The delegation handed out 2,000 medical face masks to residents in the dorm as well as instructed them how to keep personal hygiene and sanitary in daily activities according to the Ministry of Health’s guideline.



The dorm was locked down after the city Center of Disease Control announced a man has been infected with the coronavirus, the 48th confirmed case.

Mr. Trung encouraged people to believe in the authorities’ measures against the disease.





By Hoai Nam - Translated by Anh Quan