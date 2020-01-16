HCMC wants to develop economic cooperation strategy with Australia

Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief Nguyen Thien Nhan expressed his deep concern about the damage and losses from Australia’s biggest forest fire ever. He said that it will be a lesson of wildfire prevention for HCMC.



He highly appreciated the good development of bilateral relations in various fields between the two countries and wanted to collaborate with Australia to build an economic cooperation strategy, setting a goal of becoming one of each other’s top 10 trading partners.

After a working visit to Australia in last December, HCMC has created favorable conditions and called for Australian investment in many sectors, especially in high-tech agriculture, urban transport infrastructure, tertiary education, vocational training, IT, human resource development, and culture.

The city is promoting programs for improving the quality of human resource and expects to to become a strategic partner of Australia in education and innovation, Mr. Nhan added.

He also hoped that the State of Victoria will participate in investment and technology transfer, and share its experience in urban planning, improvement of public transport and environment, innovation and startups.

The municipal Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan believed that relations between Australia and Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular will be strongly developed in coming time.

For her part, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie said that she will make every effort to boost the relations between the two nations, especially HCMC-Vietnam’s biggest economic center that grabs the attention of the Australian Government and businesses.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh