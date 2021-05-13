HCMC wants to further develop IT industry

The Intelligent Operation Center was piloted in the Head Office of HCMC People’s Committee in June 2020. (Photo: SGGP)



Statistics reveal that last year, ICT was applied in nearly 1,800 public services, 215 and 358 of which were level four and level three, respectively.

The city was able to create several important databases about the population, citizen status, centralized public administration procedures, healthcare human resources, current clinics and businesses in HCMC, planning information based on the Geographic Information System (GIS).

HCMC has effectively launched various beneficial programs like the program ‘Develop ICT from 2016-2020’, the project ‘Transforming HCMC into a Smart City from 2017-2020, with a Vision to 2025’, the program ‘Digital Transformation in HCMC’, the program ‘Researching and Implementing AI in HCMC from 2020-2030’, the program ‘Supporting ICT Businesses and Product Development from 2020-2030’.

In the detailed ICT Index Report 2020, there are nearly 20,000 ICT businesses nationwide, 5,636 of which are IT ones (an increase of 23 percent compared to 2016). HCMC has around 1,300 startups. Among them are over 900 IT enterprises.

This shows a great potential of practical IT application development in startup projects, being carried out by either renowned corporations such as VNPT, Viettel, and FPT, or small-scaled IT businesses, in order to meet the high demands of both the domestic and international markets.

ICT has proved to be exceptional useful in Vietnam, especially when we are adopting the national digital transformation procedure, which is critical for the overall socio-economic development of the nation and the specific growth of HCMC.

In the future, the ICT Index will experience many changes, including the implementation of IT in small and medium-scaled enterprises.

Therefore, it is of top priority that the whole city, state as well as private organizations, pay more attention to digital transformation. This means digital businesses here must be more active in developing ‘Make in Vietnam’ products and solutions to answer the needs of not only the working sector but also the public in the inner city as well as the suburban area.

The more ‘Make in Vietnam’ products are introduced in HCMC, the higher and more diverse its ICT Index reaches.

By Le Quoc Cuong (Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications) – Translated by Thanh Tam