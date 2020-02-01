HCMC well prepared for outbreak of 2019- novel coronavirus

Dr. Hung said that right after receiving the news of the fatal disease in China, the city health sector has kept an eye on the disease to brace for the possible entry of the disease as HCMC is the country’s economic and traffic hub.



The city has had no additional cases of the 2019-CoV virus except for two cases who are father and son being treated in Cho Ray Hospital.

The city health sector has been well preparing for the virus; for instance, it has implemented temperature measurement machine in Tan Son Nhat Airport as well as isolated suspect cases to curb the spread. Hospitals have upped their preparation for the worst hypothetical situation.

26 mobile teams have been set up as per the Ministry of Health’s guideline. If necessary, the city will race against the clock to build makeshift hospitals, said Dr. Hung.

Speaking at the meeting, HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Thien Nhan stressed that making city dwellers to understand how to prevent the disease and implement it is the most significant task. Accordingly, leaflets should be distributed to each households to disseminate the information.

Competent agencies were requested to print the leaflets before February 3 to give residents gratis. If the disease widely spreads, the city High Command must work with the health sector to build makeshift infirmaries.

Facemasks and hand wash must be freely given to residents, said Mr. Nhan. The city will spend on buying enough protective clothing for medical workers.

Suspect people will receive free tests and treatment. All hospitals must have special sections to quarantine suspect people. He emphasized that for people’s safety, the city accepts economic losses.

Amid rising concerns about the spread of the virus, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong ordered to carry out the Ministry’s instruction and disinfect all medical clinics.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong