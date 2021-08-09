HCMC will deliver aid to all in need: Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong delivers support packages to poor households in Nha Be District. (Photo: SGGP)

Discussing the current focus of HCMC, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the last 30 days have been a true challenge to all functional agencies in the city. The good news is that all the efforts have been paid off, and the Health Ministry as well as the Government gave positive comments on the correct direction that the city has followed so far.

HCMC has gradually controlled the number of new Covid-19 cases, with the current infection rate significantly reducing to 0.78 compared to 3-3.5 in May 2021 or 1.7-2 in July 2021. The quantity of recoveries have also increased as well. This means the implementation of Directive 16 is effective and this outbreak is progressively under control.

However, as the Delta variant is dangerous and it might take a long time to completely manage the outbreak, HCMC is concentrating on decreasing the number of new cases and minimizing deaths via upgrading treatment capacity. Moreover, the city is speeding up its vaccination campaign to reach herd immunity as soon as possible, with absolutely no discrimination.

In addition, during the time under Directive 16, many businesses have to scale down their operation, leading to temporary job loss of several people, and their financial resource is depleting. This raises a need for the municipal authorities to timely supply them with essential commodities.

When asked to explain in details about social security plans for the poor and vulnerable in HCMC, the Chairman informed that in July 2021, the city spent over VND514 billion (approx. US$22.3 million) from the city budget to support its residents. The community and other provinces as well as overseas Vietnamese are mobilized to contribute to this support. The amount received so far has reached over VND2,220 billion ($96.4 million).

“Applied solutions can be adjusted to suit the current status, but the life of citizens must be the top priority now. I have just also signed a decision to established a center to receive relief items from charity groups,” said Chairman Phong.

He stressed that from August 6-10, the city is launching the second support package worth about VND900 billion ($39 million) to deliver financial aid to nearly 334,200 freelancers, 90,600 poor households, and around 170,000 vulnerable families living in rented rooms, each with VND1.5 million ($65).

If in the reality the quantity of people in need is higher than expected, the city will also try to deliver financial aid to them. It is the responsibility of the localities and the local units of Vietnamese Fatherland Front to ensure essential commodities supply to all residents under their management so that none is left hungry.

HCMC’s leaders visit and distribute support packages to vulnerable families in the green area in Phu Nhuan District. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman Phong mentioned that people needing help can contact the hotline 1022 as well as the local hotlines. In the first two weeks of August, the center to receive relief items is going to distribute over 266,000 packages to vulnerable individuals.

Also, HCMC High Command yesterday began its campaign to deliver 100,000 support packages to city dwellers.

As the pandemic is ongoing and complicated, the Chairman suggested that both the public and businesses cooperate strongly with the municipal authorities in strictly observing all Covid-19 prevention methods to minimize death cases and financial damages.

When asked about a detailed solution to help enterprises overcome difficulties at the moment, Mr. Phong stressed that businesses are among the top priority subjects to protect against Covid-19 and to consider in any devised Covid-19 prevention measures. The city calls for the understanding of all businesses since the life of citizens must be of utmost importance even if it means damages or trouble to business activities.

Observing Resolution No.68 by the Government and Decision No.23 by the Prime Minister, the city approved an insurance decrease for labor accidents and diseases to over 101,000 enterprises having more than 2.3 million employees. This financial reduction is supposed to help these companies to deliver proper support to their own staff. Eligible businesses are also allowed to suspend contributions to the retirement and survivorship allowance.

The Government is preparing a policy on tax exemption, reduction and land rent reduction to help enterprises and people affected by Covid-19. Once introduced, it will be applied by the city immediately.

Finally, Chairman Phong promised to do his best in his power to launch more feasible measures to support businesses in this harsh time to maintain their operation while trying to vaccinate as many workers as possible so that manufacturing activities can be resumed safely.

By Duong Loan – Translated by Uyen Phuong