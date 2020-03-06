HCMC withdraws land allocated for payment of BT projects

In addition, the committee assigned the Department of Planning and Investment to work with the Department of Transport to reach an agreement with investors on the investment form of Binh Tien bridge project. The department has been required to consult the committee about investment capital for the project from the city's budget, BT investors or other forms of investment to quickly implement the project according to regulations.



Previously the city People’s Committee required relevant agencies to review and adjust projects invested under BT form in line with Resolution 160 of the Government on using public properties for paying investors of BT projects.





By Quoc Hung - Translated by Ngoc Thanh