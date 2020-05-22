HCMC works to push forward progress of 20-year delayed bridge project

Reporting to the delegation, Chairman of Nha Be District People’s Committee Hoang Tung said that the project of building Long Kieng Bridge in Nhon Duc and Phuoc Kien Communes was invested by Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC (TCIP). The Steering Board for Compensation and Site Clearance in Nha Be signed contracts to implement compensation and site clearance works.

The project was approved in May, 2001 affecting 38 households. Of these 25 households have received compensation in the first phase, the second phase will work on the remaining of 113 households comprising 38 households in need of resettlement.



Not only Long Kieng Bridge but also other projects have faced difficulties in land fund for resettlement. Hence the district People’s Committee proposed the city People’s Committee and relevant agencies to approve the price list to buy 56 land plots in Thanh Nhut housing area in Phuoc Kien Commune to resettle households affected by the Long Kieng project.

Stating at the meeting, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le said that the project has been lasting for 20 years but yet been built so far. At the district’s Party congress in early May, Nha Be set a target of becoming an urban district, so it should meet many requirements including advantageous traffic, she added.

One of reasons for the long delay of the project was the asynchronous coordination among relevant sides despite there had been efforts by some single agencies, she said. The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC (TCIP) must take the initiative in connecting relevant sides to work together and solve difficulties.

Ms. Le proposed the TCIP to review all traffic projects in Nha Be to address specific problems of each project and find solutions. Through supervisions, Ms. Le said the key is the coordination among relevant sides.

She prompted Nha Be District to positively mobilize 12 households in Long Kieng Bridge area to soon hand over the site for construction of the bridge.

The delegation also conducted a field trip to the bridge site where local residents told that they hoped the bridge to be built soon to solve permanent traffic jam and facilitate travel in the area.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Phuong Ho ​