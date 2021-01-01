HCMC’s 10 outstanding events in 2020

The remarkable events comprise:



1. Organising successful Party congresses at all levels and the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for term 2020-2025 towards 13th National Party Congress, and 200-day emulation movement attracting a large number of departments, units and residents

2. The National Assembly issued a resolution No. 131/2020/QH14 dated on November 16 on urban administration model in HCMC, coming into effect from January 1, 2021; the Standing Committee of the National Assembly issued the resolution No. 1111/NQ-UBTVQH14 on arranging administrative units at district and commune levels in the 2019-2021 period and establishing Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City.



Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu (C) officially hands over the resolution No. 1111/NQ-UBTVQH14 on arranging administrative units at district and commune levels in the 2019-2021 period and establishing Thu Duc City to leaders of HCMC at the announcement ceremony of the new city.





The conjoined twins Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi at their discharge ceremony from the HCMC Children's Hospital 3. HCMC successfully contained the pandemic, carried out supporting measures for businesses hit by COVID-19, preventing enterprises from falling into bankruptcy. The city’s health sector gained remarkebale achievements, such as the successful surgery separating the conjoined twins Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi.

4. Being a pioneering city of the digital transformation and strengthening smart city building





The cargo ship carrying the first metro cars of the metro line No. 1, linking Ben Thanh in District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, docks at Khanh Hoi Port in HCMC’s District 4 on October 8. 5. HCMC has completed a number of major transport projects, such as Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station, An Sương intersection, Center for Smart Transport Monitoring and Control, the done work volume of the metro line No.1 reaching 81 percent.

6. Strengthening the regional linkage in tourism development with 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region, eight northwestern provinces, localities in Southeastern region, the Central Key Economic Region, and Northeastern region.

7. The HCMC armed forces’ outstanding contribution in preventing and controlling epidemic, ensuring the city's security and public order

8. Affirming the role of a dynamic city with sentimental attachment – For the country and accompanying the country to, carrying charitable activities to support the poor, such as building charity houses, granting scholarships, installing free rice ATMs

9. Launching the campaign, “HCMC residents do not litter in roads and canals for a clean city and flooding reduction”

10. Reaching remarkable results in implementing the HCMC's theme for 2020, “Year of boosting cultural activities and building urban civilized lifestyle” with many cultural activities, such as Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Award, festival marking 44 years since the city was named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976-2020), the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of South Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975), the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh, dialogue on preserving and promoting cultural characters towards building HCMC into a cultural city.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh