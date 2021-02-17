HCMC’s District 10 temporarily suspends receiving direct documents

On the first working day after Tet holidays on February 17 (on the 6th day of first month of lunar calendar), around two-thirds of employees of the district People’s Committee are working at home. Only one-third work at the head office, said chief of the People’s Council and People’s Committee of District 10, Vo Van Tien.



The district’s authorities will send and receive documents and files online from February 17-21.

All 222 officials of the People’s Committee have tested negative for the first time and are quarantining at home, he added.





By Ai Chan – Translated by Kim Khanh