HCMC's District 7 spends US$868,586 to upgrade two routes

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City this morning to start construction and the upgrading of Dao Tri Street at a session from Go O Moi Street to Ba Buom Bridge in Phu Thuan Ward and D6 Street in Nam Long residential area, Tan Thuan Dong Ward. 
The construction and expansion project of Go O Moi Street has a total investment of VND4 billion (US$ 173,913) with a length of 637 meters and a width of nine meters. It is expected to be completed and put into exploitation at the end of May. 

As for the 200-meter long and 24-meter wide project of D6 Street, District 7 spends around VND15 billion (US$ 652,214). The project will be completed and put into exploitation at the end of September. 
The projects' implementation is one of the activities to mark the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975- 2021). 

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

