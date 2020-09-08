HCMC’s entertainment venues reopen with safety requirements in place

The following venues that would be able to reopen are dance clubs and bars under strict safety guidelines, such as cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, placing hand sanitizer in strategic locations throughout the places, asking employees to comply with safety and health rules promulgated by the health sector.



The city authorities has also lifted the ban on festive and religious activities, and other crowded events with strict adherence to social distancing, wearing of face masks, washing hands and implementing body temperature measurement to protect against COVID-19 infection.

Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem on September 7 signed an urgent dispatch, requiring heads of departments, units and districts throughout the city to continue to implement Covid-19 prevention measures.

On July 31, all forms of entertainment establishments and services in the city were ordered to close amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. It was the 2nd temporary closure of entertainment services, making it more difficult for businesses and employees.

The municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has just asked the the Vietnam Fatherland Front and its HCMC chapter to support seasonal, informal and gig laborers affected by the epidemic, including workers in the entertainment venues. According to this plan, every employee will be supported with VND1 million ($42).





By Thanh An , Mai Hoa - Translated by Kim Khanh