HCMC’s first metro train introduced to public

Attending at the event were Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan; Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong; Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, Nguyen Thi Le; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Ho Chi Minh City chapter, To Thi Bich Chau; Senior Colonel Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department; Deputy chaiman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan; Deputy head of the city's National Assembly deputy delegation, Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio; Japanese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City, Watanabe Nobuhiro; Chief Representative of JICA Vietnam Office Shimizu Akira.



Speaking at the cerrmony, Diretor of the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), Bui Xuan Cuong reviewed the process of building the metro line No. 1 linking Ben Thanh in district 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in district 9.

The trail runs will be carried out in the depot in the first quarter of 2021, from the depot to Binh Thai Station in the third quarter and from the depot to Tan Cang Station in the fourth quarter. The trial run of metro train on its whole route, along with tests of electrical systems, signalling system, telecommunication and other facilities will be held then, he said.

The construction of the Metro Line 1 has two main phases. . In the 2014-2015 period, the model train selected for the Metro Line No. 1 which was produced by Japanese manufacturer Hitachi was shipped into Vietnam and displayed at Long Binh Depot to gather comments on its design and color.

In 2017-2019, Japanese manufacturer Hitachi was responsible for carrying out electrical and mechanical works, track-works and delivery of rolling stock for the first phase of the Ho Chi Minh City Metro network.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio highly appreaciated the process of building metro line 1 that had many advantages thanks to support from the Vietnamese Government and HCMC authorities together with relevant units. Japan’s investors are also proud a project adopting the Japanese most advanced technology.

Additionally, the training course for personnel who will operate and manage the metro line No 1 has begun in July with the support of Japanese experts.

For his part, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong gave his sincere thanks to the Japanese leaders at all levels, organizations and individuals who accompanied in implementation of the project. The Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line project has been implemented from ODA funds and preferential loans. It is regarded as the city’s pioneering project to solve urban traffic problems.

Work on the line started in 2012, the project was approved with a total investment of VND43.7 trillion (US$1.88 billion). Currently, the done work volume of the project reaches 77 percent. The metro line is expected to be put into operation at the end of 2021.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committed asked investors, consulting firms and MAUR to speed up the building process for the on time operation.

He affirmed that HCMC authorities will give more advantages to help complete the project as planned.

The city’s mayor believed that the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line will build a bridge of people-to-people exchange and cooperation between Japan and HCMC.

The six-coach train, made of aluminum is 61.5 m long, has a capacity of 147 seated and 783 standing passengers, and is capable of reaching a max speed of 110 km/h on elevated sections and 80 km/h in underground sections.

The fully automatic driverless vehicle is fully automated, consisting of air conditioning system, automatic train protection (ATP), automatic train operation (ATO) and automatic train supervision. It also provides on board applications to enhance passenger safety and comfort.

The Metro Line 1 which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 has a total length of 19.7 km, including a 17.1km elevated section and 2.6km underground section and 14 stations, 11 of them elevated and 3 underground including Ben Thanh, Ba Son and City Opera House. Work on the line started in 2012, the project was approved with a total investment of VND43.7 trillion (US$1.88 billion).

The first rolling stock is part of the subsystem including 17 train sets featuring total of 51 cars with signaling system, telecommunication system including wireless train radio system, and power supply system, as well as platform screen doors, automatic fare collection system, and depot facilities that is delivered by Hitachi.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan (R) and city's leaders visit the firtst metro train. HCMC's leaders and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio (C) Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong; and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Ho Chi Minh City chapter, To Thi Bich Chau Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the event. \



By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh