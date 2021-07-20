  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s hotels offer free stays, meals for healthcare workers

More than 20 hotels in HCMC provide around 50,000 free rooms and meals to the healthcare workers in respond to the call for joining hands in Covid-19 fight, according to the City Department of Tourism.
HCMC’s hotels offer free stays, meals for healthcare workers ảnh 1 Healthcare workers are checking into Dong Khanh Hotel in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
The hotels opearted by the Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist) offer free accommodation and three meals per day to 6,150 healthcare professionals of Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital, Can Gio Covid-19 Treatment Hospital and HCMC's University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy.
These facilities include 6 ones providing free stays and meals to 650 doctors of Covid-19 treatment hospitals for at least one month, 11 others that have been used as free-of-charge quarantine areas for 3,500 people in 14 or 21 days.
The Saigontourist also plans to support 3,000 front-line medical staff in coming days.
HCMC’s hotels offer free stays, meals for healthcare workers ảnh 2 Can Gio Resort in Can Gio District

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

