HCMC’s hotels offer free stays, meals for healthcare workers

Healthcare workers are checking into Dong Khanh Hotel in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The hotels opearted by the Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist) offer free accommodation and three meals per day to 6,150 healthcare professionals of Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital, Can Gio Covid-19 Treatment Hospital and HCMC's University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy.



These facilities include 6 ones providing free stays and meals to 650 doctors of Covid-19 treatment hospitals for at least one month, 11 others that have been used as free-of-charge quarantine areas for 3,500 people in 14 or 21 days.

The Saigontourist also plans to support 3,000 front-line medical staff in coming days.



Can Gio Resort in Can Gio District

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh