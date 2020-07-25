HCMC’s hotels to be selected for coronavirus isolation facilities

There are 8 hotels that have been already to receive people under coronavirus quarantine, including Holiday Inn, De Nhat and BIS Saigon Airport in Tan Binh District; Bat Dat in District 5; Des Arts Saigon in District 3; Norfolk and Le Meridien Saigon in District 1; IBIS Saigon South in District 7.



These hotels have been checked for the safety and isolation requirements by the HCMC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health.

Vietnamese and foreign people can choose selected hotels for their mandatory two-week quarantine period and potential COVID-19 testing with service charges.

In March, there were two accommodations including Can Gio Ecological Tourist Area and Hon Ngoc Phuong Nam (Southern Pearl) Resort that received people under coronavirus quarantine.





By Mai Hoa - Translated by Kim Khanh