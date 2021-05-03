HCMC’s Le Loi Street becomes clear, spacious

A clear, spacious and beautiful space in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House after construction barriers are removed.

The construction item was finished 33 days earlier than the initial plan of the contractor. In recent days, crowded people have visited this area to take photos.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board, the contractor urgently clears up the road surface above the underground HCMC Opera House station. At the same time, the remaining items like the underground floors of the station, embellishment, architectural design and electromechanical systems are still being completed.The rest route in this area and the works under construction along Le Loi Street will be handed over before December 31, 2021, to reconstruct the whole route.Currently, the total volume of the whole project has reached 84.26 percent.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong