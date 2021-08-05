HCMC’s leader issues urgent call for blood donors

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (L) participates in a voluntary blood donation on August 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Currently, the city’s hospitals see a severe blood shortage with social distancing preventing people from giving blood, said the City’s Vice Chairman.



The blood bank could gradually move to the warning alert threshold and drop below 3,000 packages of blood remaining if it has not received blood donations from voluntary donors, he expressed his anxiety.

The HCMC Hospital of Hematology and Blood Transfusion has received 30-50 packs of blood per day, equivalent to one-tenth of the amount of blood providing to 150 hospitals in the city.

Cho Ray Hospital’s blood transfusion center has also issued an emergency call for blood donors. The center has currently received 15-17 blood donors a day while it needs 200-300 blood units per day for emergency and treatment.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has asked the departments, units, organizations, districts and Thu Duc City to mobilize community for blood donations.

Volunteers can go to the HCMC Hospital of Hematology and Blood Transfusion at the No.118 on Hong Bang Street in District 5’s Ward 12, the HCMC Humanitarian Blood Donation Center at the No.106 on Thien Phuoc Street in Tan Binh District and Cho Ray Hospital’s Blood Transfusion Center to donate blood.

Volunteers donate blood. Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, Lam Dinh Thang (L) donates blood at the program.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh