HCMC’s leader visits District 8’s Covid-19 treatment field hospital

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, L) talks with healthcare workers of the Covid-19 treatment field hospital in District 8. (Photo: SGGP)



According to director of the District 8’s Covid-19 treatment field hospital , Dr.Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the 200-bed medical facility has received 175 patients, including 60 severe patients after its operation for ten days. As of now, 20 F0 cases were discharged.

The hospital plans to add more care beds to admit patients requiring oxygen support. The healthcare facility has been equipped with a liquid oxygen tank providing a supply of oxygen for up to 130 people at the same time and a system of high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygen supplying oxygen to 20 care beds, the hospital’s director added.

In addition, the District 8’s Health Center is also a Covid-19 treatment medical facility with a capacity of 1,000 beds. Severe patients will be transported to the district’s field hospital, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 8, Tran Thanh Tung.



Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai noted that Covid-19 treatment medical units in District 8 should pay attention to limiting division of their healthcare professionals and the frontline force, monitoring Covid-19 patients treated at home, transporting patients to healthcare facilities on time to reduce mortality.

He also aksed districts to have to cooperate with each other in receiving patients and limit the establishment of small-scale Covid-19 treatment medical facilities.



On behalf of the HCMC Party Committee, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai presented four High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNS) machines to District 8’s Covid-19 treatment field hospital.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, L) presents four High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNS) machines to the hospital.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh