HCMC’s leaders extend Tet greetings to border guards, local residents in Can Gio

The delegation with the participation of Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Ms. Phan Thi Thang and Political Commissar of the HCMC Border Guard Command Mr. Nguyen Duy Thang wished a Happy New Year to troops of Thanh An and Can Thanh border stations, the maritime boundary 2 of the HCMC Border Guard Command; teaching staff of kindergarden, primary, secondary and high school of Thanh An Commune and local residents.



Standing Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Duc Hai praised the efforts made by soldiers and people in the district to safeguard the national border.

He asked border guard forces to ensure the safety for fishermen; maintain political security and social order and safety; enhance rescue operations at Sea; encouraged people not to take illegal fishing activities; and care for the needy people during Tet.

On this occasion, the delegation presented 50 Tet gifts to disadvantaged households.



Standing Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Duc Hai (L) and Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, Phan Thi Thang (R) present gifts to leaders of the HCMC Border Guard Command. The delegation visits Thanh An secondary and high school. The delegation visits Thanh An kindergarden and primary school. Standing Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Duc Hai offers gifts to poor households.





By Quang Huy, Duc Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh