HCMC’s leaders extends Tet greetings to religious dignitaries

Visiting the Office 2 of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee at the Quang Duc Monastery in District 3, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan sent best wishes to Buddhist monks and nuns in Ho Chi Minh City.



He affirmed the important role of VBS and congratulated the VBS’ Committee on achievements recorded in 2019, especially social and charitable activities and the success of the 16th UN Day of Vesak 2019 celebration.

Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon reported that the 16th UN Day of Vesak 2019 attracted more than 10,000 participants, including heads of states, Buddhist leaders, scholars and Buddhists from about 120 countries and territories across the world. He emphasized that the VBS has always joined the nation in every step of development and actively contributed to the country’s building.

On the same day, the delegation visited the Headquarter of the HCMC Archdiocese. On behalf of the city’s leaders, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan extended Tet greetings to Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Nang and local Catholic dignitaries and followers.

Mr. Nhan highlighted the contributions made by the municipal archdiocese and followers to the city’s education, health and social charity, contributing to the city’s socio-economic development targets.

He hoped that the archdiocese’s dignitaries will continue joining hands with local authorities to participate in activities promoting the city’s cultural values.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan also paid Tet visits to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the VBS Executive Council at Minh Dao Pagoda in District 3; Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, First Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and head of the Executive Council of the VBS’s HCMC chapter at Hue Nghiem Pagoda in District 2; and Cardinal Pham Minh Man, former Archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh