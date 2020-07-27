HCMC’s leaders join candle lighting ceremony in commemoration of heroic martyrs

The event saw the presence of Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, First Secretary of the 11th Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Le Quoc Phong, Former deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Vo Thi Dung.



The ceremony is one of acivities on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day with the aim of paying tribute to the heroic martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation's re-unification and expressing the Vietnamese traditional moral, “When drinking water, think of its source”.

The similar ceremonies were also organized at martyrs’ cemeteries in districts, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh, 7, Nha Be, Hoc Mon, Thu Duc, Cu Chi and Can Gio on the same day.

In the morning on that day, a delegation of HCMC officials led by head of the Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee's Commission for Organization, Nguyen Ho Hai visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Chit, war veteran Tran Duc Luong in District 12 who are being treated in Thong Nhat Hospital; and wounded soldier Mai The Tho and Mr. Vo Van Noi whose son lost his life in war in District 12.

First Secretary of the 11th Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Le Quoc Phong also presented gifts to parents of martyrs, war valids and people with meritorious services to the revolution who are taken at Thi Nghe nursing home; visited female wounded solider and former volunteer, Nguyen Thi Phi Van and Chu Bich Van.

On the day, a campaign titled “HCMC Volunteer: When drinking water, think of its source -Ensuring local security and social order” was launched.

By Staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh