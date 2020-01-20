HCMC’s leaders offer Tet gifts to needy people in Quang Nam, Da Nang

Municipal Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan handed over presents worth VND3 million of each to wounded and sick soldiers in Nui Thanh District, namely Luong Van Nga, Huynh Van Tai in Tam Xuan 1 Commune ; and gave 100 Tet gifts to disadvantaged families in Binh An Commune.



The delegation also offered incenses in memorial complex dedicated to late President of the State Council Vo Chi Cong.

Last year, HCMC had many collected funds for the poor and families under preferential treatment policy. The municipal government always shared the joy of the Lunar New Year festival with disadvantaged people, he said.



On January 19, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan had a working session with the Provincial Party Committee, People's Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Hoi An and handed over VND500 million to the local authorities to help the poor enjoy Tet holidays.

The HCMC delegation offered 800 gifts to disadvantaged families in Que Son District.

On the same day, the municipal Party chief visited and extended best Tet wishes to the Party Committee, People's Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Da Nang City.

He highly appreciated achievements that the city gained in 2019, and wished the city to have breakthroughs and approach significant results in this year.

On this occasion, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Huynh Thi Me, 96, in Hai Chau District whose husband and son are war martyrs.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh