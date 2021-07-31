HCMC’s leaders praises local community- based monitoring model amidst pandemic

Vice secretaries of the municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Thi Le (L) and Nguyen Ho Hai visit people and the security forces in the blocked sites and bule zones in Cu Chi and Tan Binh districts amid restrictions on social distance. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai sent his good wishes of health to the local people and presented essentials goods to needy individulas in the Ward 15’s quarter 1 and the Ward 13’s quarter 6 in Tan Binh District.



Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) visits the local people in Tan Binh District.

The delegation also offered medical items to the security force of control stations in the blue zones.

In the visit to the quarter 1 in Ward 15, Mr. Hai highly appreciated the public high awareness on protecting their quarters during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai presents essential goods to a needy household.

According to head of the quarter 1 Nguyen Van Phu, the quarter has 1,024 households featuring 2,850 people. Self-monitored security stations that are placed at the quarter’ gates have been established to keep the residential area safe with the participantion of all people. The residents voluntarily take turns sitting in the control stations to supervise the quarter during three hours per shift.



The City's Vice Secretary offers gifts to the security force.

The management board of the quarter has always reminded residents to strictly comply with prevention and control measures and 5K message, including facemask, disinfection, distance, no gathering, health declaration.



The leader offers gifts to the taskforce in the Covid-19 fight.

The ward 15 has more two quarters that were affected areas and then have been turned into the blue zone, chairman of the Poepl’s Committee of the Ward 15 Nguyen Tai Luat said.



Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) visits the fucntional units at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visited people, control stations of blue zones and Covid-19 preventive checkpoints in wards of Thai My, Phu My Hung and Trung Lap Thuong in Cu Chi District.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le offers gifts to the taskforce in the Covid-19 fight.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le praised efforts of the local functional forces and residents in overcoming difficulties and extreme weather challenges to protect the blue zones in the district and strictly implement social distancing measures and the ban on going out after 6 pm starting on July 26.



Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciates efforts of the local functional forces.

Ms. Le also presented gifts, essential items and masks to people and the taskforce in the Covid-19 fight.

Cu Chi District has three commune-level blue zones, 68 hamlet-level blue zones; five district-level Covid-19 preventive stations, 13 commune-level checkpoints and 93 hamlet-level control stations.





Ms.Le present a gift to Ms. To Thi Cuc in Trung Lap Thuong Commune's Trung Hung Hamlet in Cu Chi District for her outstanding support to the taskforce of a Covid-19 station placed in front of her house. Ms. Nguyen Thi Le offers a present to Mr. Vo Van Han, secretary of the Party Committee of Lao Tao Thuong Ham Let in Trung Lap Thuong Commune , Cu Chi District for his participation in a checkpoint in Lao Tao Thuong Hamlet. Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extend words of encouragement to the local taskforces in the Covid-19 fight.



By Manh Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh