HCMC's leaders visit, extend Tet greetings to poor, social welfare facilities

The city leaders also visited and presented gifts to family of Ms. Tran Thi Muoi with difficult circumstance in the context of Covid-19 pandemic.

Director of HCMC's Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Mr. Le Minh Tan presents gift to the center for adolescent education and labor in Cu Chi District



Amidst the current complicated Covid- 19 pandemic, Mr. Le Minh Tan asked these facilities to limit meetings between trainees and their families on Tet holiday as well as extend the 21-day quarantine period to newcomers. Besides, the facilities must strictly perform and conduct measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On this occasion, the delegation visited and sent healthy wishes to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Pham Thi Cuc, Nguyen Thi Ot and Mr. Tran Kien, former Standing Deputy Head of the Hai Nam (Hainan) Assembly Hall who are residents of newly-established Thu Duc City.On the same day, Director of HCMC's Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Mr. Le Minh Tan led a delegation of the city's leaders to visit and extend Tet greeting to social welfare facilities of the Binh Trieu Admission Center of Addicts and Prostitutes in Binh Thanh District, the center for adolescent education and labor in Cu Chi District and the Nhi Xuan social facility in Hoc Mon District.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong