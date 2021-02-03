  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC's leaders visit, extend Tet greetings to poor, social welfare facilities

A delegation of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by HCMC's leaders yesterday visited and sent Tet greeting to policy families, poor and near-poor households in Thu Duc City. 

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee cum Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Ms. Nguyen Thi Le visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ot (Photo:SGGP/ Hoai Nam)

On this occasion, the delegation visited and sent healthy wishes to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Pham Thi Cuc, Nguyen Thi Ot and Mr. Tran Kien, former Standing Deputy Head of the Hai Nam (Hainan) Assembly Hall who are residents of newly-established Thu Duc City.

The city leaders also visited and presented gifts to family of Ms. Tran Thi Muoi with difficult circumstance in the context of Covid-19 pandemic. 
On the same day, Director of HCMC's Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Mr. Le Minh Tan led a delegation of the city's leaders to visit and extend Tet greeting to social welfare facilities of the Binh Trieu Admission Center of Addicts and Prostitutes in Binh Thanh District, the center for adolescent education and labor in Cu Chi District and the Nhi Xuan social facility in Hoc Mon District.

Director of HCMC's Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Mr. Le Minh Tan presents gift to  the center for adolescent education and labor in Cu Chi District  
Amidst the current complicated Covid- 19 pandemic, Mr. Le Minh Tan asked these facilities to limit meetings between trainees and their families on Tet holiday as well as extend the 21-day quarantine period to newcomers. Besides, the facilities must strictly perform and conduct measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. 

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

