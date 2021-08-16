Speaking at the visit to the Health Center of District 3, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the city's authorities has detailed plans to control the Covid-19 pandemic prior to September 15 and extended the social distancing status citywide by another month starting on August 16 as the epidemic situation is still on a rising trend.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) talks with people who are waiting for shots of vaccine in District 3's Health Center. Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) offers gift to a person in District 3. (Photo: HCMC) Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) hands over gift to Laos students in the Laotian Student Dormitory in HCMC.



Deputy Director of the District 3’s Health Center, Dr. Nguyen Thai said that the medical unit has tried to reach a goal of 70 percent of the district’s population received Covid-19 vaccine shots by the end of August and enhanced home treatment for F0 cases using the latest Covid-19 treatment guidelines by the HCMC Department of Health.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offered drugs to healthcare workers and presents to the frontline force that are protecting a green zone on Vuon Chuoi Street in the District 3’s Ward 4.

On the same day, she also visited and handed over gifts to Laos students in the Laotian Student Dormitory in the district.

Secretay of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City, Nguyen Van Hieu (L) presents gifts to the frontline forces and people in Thu Duc.

Secretay of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City, Nguyen Van Hieu visited and presented gifts to the frontline forces and people in the An Khanh Ward and the contemporary quarantine facility at the An Khanh Primary School.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board under the HCMC Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) visits the frontline forces and needy households in District 5.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board under the HCMC Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue offered gifts to the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of District 5, the frontline forces, the Community-based Covid-19 prevention team and needy households in the alley 207 on Tran Binh Trong Street in the Ward 3, the rapid response team under the district’s Red Cross Society.

Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Le Hoa Binh (C) visit the field hospital No.1 in Binh Chanh District.

Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Le Hoa Binh and Secretay of the Binh Chanh District’s Party Committee Tran Van Nam sent words of encouragement to the taskforces in the district’s Health Center, the field hospital No.1 and the Covid-19 Control Station placed at the border between HCMC’s Binh Chanh District and Long An Province.

Director of the municipal Police Department, Major General Le Hong Nam (L) offers gift to a poor family in District 10.

Director of the municipal Police Department, Major General Le Hong Nam and Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board under the HCMC Party Committee, Le Van Minh presented gifts to healthcare workers in quarantine facilities in districts of 10 and Phu Nhuan.

Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1, Tran Thi Kim Yen visited the frontline forces in a centrailized quarantine area at the No.100 on Co Giang Street, a community-base Covid-19 prevention team and two disadvantaged households in Co Giang Ward in the district.

Deputy Head of the city's National Assembly deputy delegation, Van Thi Bach Tuyet (4th , L) presents gifts to a centralized quarantine facility in Nha Be District.

Deputy Head of the city's National Assembly deputy delegation, Van Thi Bach Tuyet handed over presents to the frontline forces in a centralized quarantine facility at the Duong Van Duong High School in Phu Xuan Ward and a green zone at the alley 2295 in Nha Be town in Nha Be District.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of HCMC Nguyen Van Dung (L) hands over gift to the security force of control station in the green zone in District 7.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of HCMC Nguyen Van Dung presented VND10 million and four boxes of N95 masks to a field hospital No.1 and the security force of control station in the green zone in the alley 1360 in Phu My Ward in District 7.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Cu Chi District Nguyen Quyet Thang visits the control station of a green zone in Thai My Commune and needy households in Cu Chi District. Map of green zones in Cu Chi District

Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran provided the support for two poor families in District 11’s Ward 5 while Secretary of the Party Committee of Cu Chi District Nguyen Quyet Thang paid a visit to the control station of a green zone in Thai My Commune and needy households in Cu Chi District.

Head of the municipal Party Committee Office Huynh Khac Diep offer present to the local armed forces in Binh Tan District.

Head of the municipal Party Committee Office Huynh Khac Diep offered presents to people and workers in difficulties, the local armed forces and healthcare professionals of the Health Center in Binh Tan District.





Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Tan District Le Van Thinh (R) presents gift to a needy people.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh