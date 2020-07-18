HCMC’s officials give gifts to workers of first metro line project

The delegation handed over 50 presents to disadvantaged employees who are working at the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro rail project.



The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Union previously announced a determination on recognizing the completion of construction of the B1 basement of the Opera House metro station under the first metro line project, Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien. It is one of the works marking the 200-day emulation movement the 11th HCMC Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term.



The Metro Line 1 which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 has a 17.1km elevated section and 2.6km underground section and 14 stations, 11 of them elevated and 3 underground of Ben Thanh, Ba Son and City Opera House. Work on the line started in 2012, the project was approved with a total investment of VND43.7 trillion (US$1.88 billion), head of the Management Board of Urban Railway (MAUR), Bui Xuan Cuong reported to the delegates at the reception.



Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau and officials give gifts to workers. (Photo: SGGP) The delegation visits the B1 basement of the Opera House metro station. B1 basement of the Opera House metro station

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh