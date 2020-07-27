HCMC’s Party, government, and people show gratitude to war invalids

On behalf of the Party, the government and the people of the city, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan expressed deep gratitude to war veterans, wounded soldiers and their families in nursing centers caring for the wounded and sick soldiers in Duy Tien and Kim Bang districts, and Ha Nam Province’s center taking care of wounded soldiers and people with meritorious services to the revolution for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.



He also asked the HCMC Department of of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to plan a trip to HCMC for war veterans in nursing center caring for the wounded and sick soldiers in Bac Giang Province’s Lang Giang District.

Head of the Party committee of Ho Chi Minh City suggested that the provinces’ govrnemnts will continue to provide assistance to wounded warriors and their relatives.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan visits wounded soldiers in Bac Giang Province. (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at a visit in a nursing center caring for the wounded and sick soldiers in Thanh Liem District, Ha Nam Province. Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan presents gifts to wounded soldiers in Thanh Liem District, Ha Nam Province. He talks with war veteran Da Xuan Hoi in a nursing center caring for the wounded and sick soldiers in Kim Bang District, Ha Nam Province. The HCMC Party Chief hands over presents to war invalids in Ha Nam Province.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and leaders of Ha Nam Province War invalids in Ha Nam Province Mr. Nhan and Ha Nam's leaders join a tree planting ceremony in a nursing center caring for the wounded and sick soldiers in Duy Tien District. He pays tribute to war veterans for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation . Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and war invalids in Bac Giang Province





By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh