HCMC’s Thu Duc City expected to make breakthrough in economic development

The city’s government has previously submitted a project proposal to the Central to create an innovation city by merging its three eastern districts of Thu Duc, 2 and 9. It is expected to spread over 22,000ha and be home to more than 1 million people. The city will be developed into an innovation hub of industry, scientific research and service. After establishment, the 'city within city' is expected to donate one-third of the city’s economy and contribute 7 percent of the country's GDP. The new city, temporarily named Thu Duc City will be larger than neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai.



Therefore, the new city must have an urban government mode, organizational structure and the operating mechanism that has a higher authority than other people’s committees of districts to launch decisions and approve projects actively to promote its potentials and strong points to develop the interactive and innovative urban area at best, becoming the creative core in the socio-economic development in the country, region and HCMC, said Dr. Nguyen Thanh Nam of the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy.

The new city located at HCMC’s strategic gateway, having a border with Long Thanh International Airport is the core area of the southern key economic region.

The eastern area also has Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM), Cat Lai Port and key projects of The Thu Thiem FinTech Hub, Rach Chiec Sports Complex, Tam Da EcoTech Hub and Truong Tho future urban zone.

The establishment of Thu Duc City has a strategic significance in creating the new wave of economic growth of Vietnam, said Dr. Huynh The Du, a senior lecturer at Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management.



Mr. Tran Viet Trung, 67, a resident in District 2 hoped the living conditions will be improved. People will enjoy public utilities in a modern and civilized city that will be managed and operated by a good leadership.

By Kieu Phong, Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh