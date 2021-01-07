HCMC’s transport infrastructure development plan for 2020-2030 approved

The project inludes three groups, consisting of solutions for managing policies, solutions for the development of transport infrastructure and rules and regulations for the investment.



Project finance may come from the city's state budget that has been allocated to the major urgent transport works in the 2016-2020 period; and other sources of the State budget’s investment funds, ODA loan funds, the form of Public Private Partnership and more.

The planned investment works include the third and fourth ring roads, expressways, Cat Lai Bridge, Can Gio Bridge, BRT (bus rapid transit) system, inland waterway ports and wharves, trans-provincial coach stations.

The Department of Transport of HCMC must make a list of priority works; cooperate with relanvant deparrtments and units, along with districts’ authorities to implement the project; and send an annual report to the municipal People’s Committee.

The Department of Planning and Investment and the Department of Finance will take responsibility for supporting the municipal People’s Committee to allocate the medium-term capital for implementing the project.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh