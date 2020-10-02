HCMC-U.S. Healthcare Dialogue helps to improve city health quality: Chairman

AmCham Vietnam, a non-profit, non-governmental organization, held virtual HCMC-U.S. Healthcare Dialogue: Realizing the Vision of HCMC as a Regional Healthcare Hub.



According to Chairman Phong, spectacular development of the US-Vietnam relationship results from the two sides’ efforts to bolster cooperation in many fields including healthcare.

Mr. Phong pointed that the US and Vietnam has initially cooperated in health field through a program to assist people with disabilities to address post-war consequence 30 years ago. Today, he added, the US-Vietnam cooperation in health field including HIV/AIDS prevention; tuberculosis prevention; seasonal flu prevention; African swine fever and Covid-19 prevention.

The city spends over 60 days documenting zero local Covid-19 cases, recovered patients 77 patients without death by October 1, said Chairman Phong. The life in the city has returned to normal.

In addition to using local sources, Mr. Phong said, the city has received support from international friends especially the US in the Covid-19 prevention mission.

He revealed that developing hospitals in HCMC into the southern region and Southeast Asian region healthcare hub will be mentioned at the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term. The city sets goal to establish a healthcare center using high-tech from which to develop health tourism.

Additionally, city authorities will focus on traditional medicine development so that traditional medicine will be one of highlights of the city’s health tourism.

U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink hailed the Southeast Asian country’s Covid-19 prevention especially HCMC in controlling the second wave of Covid-19. He reaffirmed that the US always takes heed of the US-Vietnam relationship. 2020 is a special year to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Vietnam.

On the occasion, the event will also feature the launch of AmCham Vietnam’s 2020 Healthcare White Book, highlighting the innovative products and services U.S. Healthcare companies offer in Vietnam, as well as policy recommendations to promote the health and wellness of Vietnam’s population and support the growing strength of Vietnam’s healthcare industry.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Anh Quan