HFIC, SGGP, Saigon Co.op cooperate to support Vietnamese enterprises

Under the agreement, the three sides agreed to establish an information channel to receive and assist Vietnamese enterprises in solving difficulties, the parties' needs for investment capital to expand production and develop markets, building branding, with the same common goal of "Enhancing the position of Vietnamese products".



At the signing ceremony (Photo: SGGP) Specifically, HFIC, SGGP and Saigon Co.op will launch medium and long-term credit financing packages to suit the needs of businesses in the parities. Simultaneously, HFIC also actively sends staffs to instruct businesses in setting up investment and productionevelopment projects, production expansion projects, and technical infrastructure support.

HFIC also committed to giving priority to the application of a preferential policy so that the parties and businesses of the parties can borrow capital investment with the most preferential interest rates from HFIC in accordance with the law and HFIC’s regulations.

Especially, Saigon Co.op will coordinate with SGGP newspaper and HFIC to organize promotional activities to link Vietnamese businesses and their peers in the world to help Vietnamese enterprises to expand their markets and production gradually facilitating the formation of new large-scale businesses.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan