Highest Tet bonus in HCMC expected to top VND1 billion

The highest bonuses for the lunar New Year (Tet holiday) belong to foreign-direct-investment (FDI) enterprises operating in the fields of refrigeration electrical engineering and finance and banking respectively, said Director of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan. Last year, the Tet bonus was VND800 million and New Year bonus was VND3.5 billion.

Most of companies offer Tet bonuses equal to at least one month’s salary, according to a report by the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs following a survey on 1,000 enterprises and 140,000 workers in the city.

In 2020, the average salary per employee is VND10 million, decreased by 8.6 percent compared with the year before because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Average New Year bonus given by HCMC firms to an employee is VND3.4 million ($146), the same number as last year, while average tet bonus is VND8.8 million, declined by 12 percent compared to last year.

Businesses also plan to give many supports to laborers, such as offering Tet gifts, gift vouchers, and lucky money envelopes; providing free coaches for workers to return home for the Lunar New Year holidays; and visiting migrant workers who cannot return to their hometowns for Tet holidays.





By Manh Hoa - Translated by Kim Khanh