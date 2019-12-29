Ho Chi Minh City announces 10 remarkable events in 2019





Accordingly, the city has implemented 40 connection procedures at the Office of the HCMC People's Committee; the rate of resolved procedures via online public services at levels 3, 4 reached 33.51 percent.



Based on the Resolution 54, the city has implemented extra income payment to civil servants and officials to improve the productivity of serving people and work quality and efficiency.



Director of Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Information and Communications Duong Anh Duc speaks at the press conference on announcement of ten outstanding events in 2019 (Photo: VIET DUNG) 2. Ho Chi Minh City launched many activities to mark 50 years of implementing President Ho Chi Minh's Testament.



The Municipal Party Committee organized 10 journeys to late President Ho Chi Minh’s hometown; praised 1,388 collectives and 2,657 individuals; carried out the upgrading of the showroom at National Special National Relic Site to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh in his hometown of Kim Lien Village, Nam Dan District, Nghe An Province.



3. The city’s economic sector achieved and exceeded many important targets



State budget revenue exceeded VND 400,000 billion (US$ 17.2 billion) for the first time, reaching VND 412,474 billion (US$ 17.8 billion), accounting for over 27 percent of the country's total revenue.



7. The Ho Chi Minh City Creative Awards 2019



Ho Chi Minh City organized and awarded the Innovation Award to 44 projects in socioeconomic field, national defense and security, culture and arts, administrative reform, the media, society, creative startups and basic sciences for the first time.





Up to now, the center granted 1,286 professional cards to press agencies, held more than 80 domestic and international events with the attendance of nearly 10,000 journalists and delegates.

The city has also sent 19 high-level working delegations abroad.





Ho Chi Minh City identified “A breakthrough year for administrative reform and implementation of Resolution 54” as the main theme of 2019.Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the city reached more than VND 1.34 quadrillion (US$ 5.8 trillion), foreign investment attraction hit US$ 8.3 billion.Besides, HCMC had 1,320 new FDI projects granted investment certificate and more than 44,000 newly established enterprises, received 8.5 million international tourist arrivals.In 2019, the number of criminal cases dropped down 8.25 percent over the same period of last year with the case- by-case investigation rate of 76.98 percent.The city has also discovered more than 1,500 drug trafficking and transporting cases, arrested 3,600 ringleaders, seized nearly 345 kilograms of heroin and over 1.3 tons of methamphetamine drug.Traffic accidents reduced in three criteria including the number of cases, deaths and injured people.Ho Chi Minh City carried out the project “Building Ho Chi Minh City to become a smart city vision towards 2025” toward sustainable economic development on the foundation of effective exploitation of resources, including construction of a common-use shared data warehouse, the city's open data ecosystem, the Monitoring and Operation Center for Smart City, the Socio-economic Simulation and Forecast Center and establishment of Ho Chi Minh City Security Control Center (SOC).The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee adopted Directive of the Secretariat No.19- CT/TU about the campaign “HCMC residents do not litter in roads and canals for a clean city and flooding reduction” which has achieved impressive results.Ho Chi Minh City Press Center at No. 255 Tran Hung Dao Street, District 1 was officially put into operation on May 5, 2019.In 2019, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 108 international delegations with more than 350 foreign guests through 50 diplomatic events.There were 11 international agreements signed between authorities, departments, agencies and foreign partners.The city also builds cooperation relationships with 53 localities across many foreign countries.In 2019, the city not only continued to take care of the spiritual life of people but also successfully organized activities to mark the 100th annivesary of Cai Luong (reformed opera), the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2019, HCMC Orchid Festival 2019, etc.

