Ho Chi Minh City announces eight key programs and projects in 2021

Specifically, the city administration has issued programs and branch programs to support enterprises including the list of key industrial products and the list of potential industrial products in the city for the period of 2021-2025.





The city has introduced general and specific norms for each sector and each group of key industrial products. As per the list, key industrial products include the mechanical engineering industry, rubber- plastic, food and foodstuff, IT- electronics-telecommunications, and textile and garment while potential industrial products are comprised of pharmaceutical medicines, herbal medicines, traditional medicines, and vaccine- biological products.

Additionally, the city released supporting programs just for enterprises and industrial products with eight groups of duties for the 2020-2030 period. Moreover, a supporting program was launched to assist industrial automation firms and food processing companies to develop and the consumption of rubber-plastic products for the period of 2020-2030. Last but not least, the city also had a program to promote the development of food processing companies between 2020 and 2030.

When it comes to supporting e-commerce development and export market, the city People’s Committee released an e-commerce development project citywide till 2025 with a vision to 2030 and an export promotion project in the city until 2025 with an orientation towards 2030.

Furthermore, the city also set up a logistics growth project till 2025 with an orientation towards 2030 to facilitate transportation of commodities in the country and for import-export.

The Department of Industry and Trade in coordination with other competent agencies and sectors have been asking for opinions for the implementation of the above-mentioned key programs and projects with the aim to facilitate the development of the city’s industry and trade sector in connection with the regional economy and scientific application and innovative creativeness gradually switching to smart production approaches based on achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (or Industry 4.0).

The city authorities encouraged investors to pour their money into shopping centers and retailers, food stores, essential commodities to serve residents in the outlying districts.





By Thai Nguyet - Translated by Anh Quan