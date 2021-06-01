Ho Chi Minh City begins social distancing from 00:00 on May 31 Social distancing





Ho Chi Minh City begins social distancing from 00:00 on May 31Social distancing is imposed in Ho Chi Minh City under the Prime Minister's Directive 15/2020, while Go Vap district and Thanh Loc ward of District 12 is applying measures under the PM's Directive 16/2020 for 15 days, from 00:00 on May 31, in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.