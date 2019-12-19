Ho Chi Minh City birth rate hits all-time low: Meeting

The municipal Department of Health yesterday organized a meeting in Can Gio District’s health center in response to the national action month on population and the 58th anniversary of the Vietnam Population Day with the theme “Accompanying with population mission and development for the country’s future prosperity”



Deputy Head of the Department Dr. Nguyen Huu Hung said with a low birth rate of 1.33 children per family in 2018, birth rate was alarmingly low.

Accordingly, to cope with extremely low birth rate, city authorities should have solutions in policy-making and invest more in population mission in the new context. Population workers should encourage families to have two children.

Ho Chi Minh City’s total fertility rate (TFR) dropped from 1.76 children in 2000 to 1.33 children in 2018, which was significantly lower than Vietnam’s replacement-level fertility of 2.10 children





By THANH AN - Translated by UYEN PHUONG