As per the city People’s Committee plan, most of households in the city will register for garbage collection. Additionally, residents’ complaints of environment hygiene and urban order will be handled.

Moreover, polluted areas due to garbage will be deleted for better environment quality.



The city also strives that all private garbage collectors will be merged with cooperatives and most supermarkets, commercial centers, convenience stores and book stores will use environmentally-friendly bags while traders at traditional markets will use more dissolvable bags in packaging.

Last but not least, the city People’s Committee also include clean districts without garbage in streets into assessment of movement to welcome the city Party Congress.





By Mai Hoa - Translated by Dan Thuy