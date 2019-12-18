Ho Chi Minh City, Finland promote multifaceted cooperation





At the meeting, the city leader shared results and emphasized the prospect of cooperation in the fields of education, innovation, environmental protection, etc since the recent workings of Finland’s delegation.Chairman Phong hoped that the ambassador would continue to support and seek ways to promote cooperation between the two sides in the upcoming time.He also pledged to create favorable conditions for Finnish businesses to learn about opportunities and investment cooperation into Ho Chi Minh City.According to the Finnish ambassador, his country will promote further cooperation relations in vocational training with Ho Chi Minh City.Finnish investors are very interested in telecommunications, digitalization and information technology (IT), therefore, they want to support HCMC in development of an innovative startup ecosystem, learn about the plans of the city's infrastructure development including projects of metro systems and airport upgrades.Additionally, the Northern European country is ready to share and cooperate with the city in waste management and treatment.

BY VAN DO- Translated by Huyen Huong