Ho Chi Minh City holds meeting for expats on upcoming Lunar New Year





The meeting is an opportunity to show affection, respect and interest of Ho Chi Minh City authorities to the overseas Vietnamese community in the city, and the majority of overseas Vietnamese who are living abroad to come back to their homeland celebrating the Tet holiday.Besides that, this is an occasion for the city’s leaders not only to inform oversea Vietnamese about the city’s achievements in all fields but also to listen and exchange ideas, aspirations and donations of Vietnamese living overseas to develop Ho Chi Minh City as a civilization, modernity and gratitude city.Ho Chi Minh City praised overseas Vietnamese collectives and individuals with their positive contributions for the overall development of HCMC and the whole country.It is expected to have the attendance of about 900 expatriates in 25 countries and territories around the world such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium, Russia, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland, New Zealand, Slovakia, Japan, South Korea, etc.A remarkable exhibition featuring activities and outstanding achievements of socio-economy and the companion of expatriates in the city’s development, art performance with the participation of many famous local and overseas artists and cuisine festival will be organized within the meeting framework.This will be an opportunity for Vietnamese intellectuals and businessmen abroad to contribute recommendations and proposals related to concerned issues of Ho Chi Minh City such as solutions to promote economic development and implement breakthrough programs, improve the quality of human resources and healthcare, etc.Thereby, in order to continue to encourage and promote overseas Vietnamese resources to join hands to build and develop Ho Chi Minh City.From January 23 to February 8, the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with the Department of Culture - Sports, Department of Foreign Affairs will send two art delegations to serve Vietnamese community in Hungary, Sweden, Belgium and provinces in Northeastern Thailand.According to the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City, HCMC received more than 425,500 overseas Vietnamese through Tan Son Nhat border gate in 2019, an increase of 1,500 visitors compared to last year.In 2019, the number of remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached US$ 5.3 billion.

BY MANH HOA- Translated by Huyen Huong