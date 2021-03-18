Ho Chi Minh City looks for Chinese escaping from quarantine center





Earlier, District 1’s police detected the man and other Chinese people who had illegally immigrated to Vietnam, and sent them to Cu Chi field hospital for quarantine.During the quarantine, Yang Gui Bin was taken sample for the SARS-CoV-2 testing on March 6 and March 11, and his test results were negative.Yang Gui Bin escaped from the quarantine area at 6:30 p.m. on March 15.

By Chi Thach –Translated by Huyen Huong