Ho Chi Minh City looks for Chinese escaping from quarantine center

Police of Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City announced urgent want for 35-year old Chinese Yang Gui Bin, who had escaped from Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control quarantine area of Cu Chi field hospital on March 15. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

Earlier, District 1’s police detected the man and other Chinese people who had illegally immigrated to Vietnam, and sent them to Cu Chi field hospital for quarantine. 

During the quarantine, Yang Gui Bin was taken sample for the SARS-CoV-2 testing on March 6 and March 11, and his test results were negative. 

Yang Gui Bin escaped from the quarantine area at 6:30 p.m. on March 15.

By Chi Thach –Translated by Huyen Huong

