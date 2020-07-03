Ho Chi Minh City proposes entrance allowance for 437 foreign workers

Among them, there are 16 investors, 304 technical experts, 37 skilled workers, 51 business managers and 29 relatives of the above cases.In order to absolutely ensure Covid-19 pandemic control and prevention, the HCMC People's Committee requested all foreign workers to conduct concentrated isolation at pay-to-stay quarantine facilities in Can Gio, Cu Chi, the 317 Division and the 10th Regiment.Members of Flight Crew Division 919 under Vietnam Airlines must carry out isolation at IBIS Saigon Airport Hotel or Park Royal Hotel.Enterprises are responsible for paying all expenses related to the medical isolation for foreign workers.Ho Chi Minh City assigned the Department of Health to receive and check health of all foreigners at the border gate at Tan Son Nhat International Airport before sending them to the quarantine areas. At the same time, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is responsible for taking samples for testing.The city police are responsible for security and order forces at the isolation areas.The Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs,

Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing And Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza) and Saigon Hi-Tech Park will supervise enterprises over their employmen of foreign workers according to regulations.





By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong