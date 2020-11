In particular, the functional forces focus on inspection and handling of violations of vehicle load, truck body size at inland waterway ports, yards, parking stations and warehouses.



Besides, the ministry required the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Board to strengthen propaganda campaign and popularize the regulations about vehicle load, damage caused by overloaded vehicles and administrative penalties on drivers and vehicle owners who break regulations on vehicle load.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong